The American Bakers Association (ABA) has appointed two new board members to fill open seats for the 2024–26 term. Kim Albers-Nisbet, CEO of United States Bakery, fills the vacant baker member seat, while Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods, fills the vacant Allied Member seat. The next call for open ABA Board seats will be held in Q1 2025, with the election taking place during the 2025 Convention.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim and Carrie to the ABA Board during such a pivotal time for our industry and the advancement of ABA’s strategic goals," says Eric Dell, president and CEO of ABA. "The surge of interest from members eager to serve and contribute to the baking sector underscores the strength of the commercial baking community."

Kim Albers-Nisbet has been in the baking industry for over 30 years. Working with both small profile specialty bakeries to commercial high-speed operations. United States Bakery operates bakeries throughout the West Coast and works with customers from traditional retail, club, foodservice, food processers, QSR, convenience, and private label. She serves on the committee for the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), the Western Hemisphere’s most important grain-based food event produced by ABA, and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA).

Carrie Jones-Barber has helped build Dawn Foods into a multi-billion-dollar company that remains rooted in its values and puts people at the center of its strategy. Her understanding of international business and her experience leading Dawn’s international growth has provided her with a global view of the interconnectedness of customers, suppliers, and people.

“We are fortunate to have such an engaged and talented membership sharing a mission to better the industry,” adds Bill Quigg, president and CEO of Richmond Baking and ABA chair. “It was exciting to have so many great candidates, and hope that they take up the opportunity for nominations in the spring.”

