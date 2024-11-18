Dick’s Potato Chips continues to grow with the debut of its Hot N Spicy Dick’s flavor. Based in Cincinnati, Dick’s is a marketing concept that brings something new to the snacks category, according to the brand: humor.

“Our customers have told us countless stories about laughing with their friends over a bag of Dick’s,” says proprietor Jason Bullock. “When you’re eating potato chips, you’re probably having fun with friends and family. Dick’s is the only brand that becomes part of that experience as people joke about the name and slogan. Grocery stores, convenience stores, breweries, and bars have picked up on this, and we’re now thriving at more than 25 locations in Cincinnati and Dayton, with more coming.”

Hot N Spicy is the company’s third offering, joining Sweet Smoky Barbecue and Salty flavors in the growth of Dick’s. All three flavors are crafted by an Ohio family-owned chip maker that has been in business for 90 years.

Dick’s Potato Chips are available in 2.75-oz bags (SRP: $2.99). Consumers can find them at dickspotatochips.com and at select retail locations. Dick’s is also seeking distribution to continue regional growth.

