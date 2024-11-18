Hammons Products' Hike Snacks brand, part of a fourth-generation family business nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, has launched Hike Trail Mix.

Hike performance snacks were developed to provide natural, healthy nutrition for people in motion, per the brand. Built on a foundation of high-quality, American-sourced Wild Black Walnuts, Hike reportedly represents Hammons Products' commitment to offering a higher level of healthy snacking and portable nutrition.

For years, Hike Snacks’ parent company Hammons Products has been sourcing, shelling, and selling wild black walnuts, known for their flavor and health benefits. With the launch of Hike, the company is extending its passion for high-quality ingredients into a trail mix that packs a punch, it says.

"Hike Trail Mix is about more than just satisfying hunger," says Jacob Basecke, founder and chief trailblazer of Hike Snacks. "It’s about delivering premium, nutritious ingredients without any unnecessary fillers or added sugar. We’ve crafted each mix to keep it simple, real, and authentic. We’re proud to be continuing our family legacy with a product that is not only healthy, but also a true reflection of our values—quality, integrity, and a deep respect for the land."

Hike Trail Mix is made from nuts and simple, wholesome ingredients—no candy, no fillers. Each bite is reportedly packed with natural flavors that fuel active consumers through the day. The Wild Black Walnut, renowned for supposedly being the healthiest of all tree nuts, is at the heart of every Hike variety.

Hike comes in three varieties:

Hunter Gatherer: A hearty blend of wild black walnuts, almonds, whole dried cherries, and organic pepitas

A hearty blend of wild black walnuts, almonds, whole dried cherries, and organic pepitas Maple Mountain: A sweet and savory mix of wild black walnuts, whole dried cherries, pecans, cashews, and organic maple

A sweet and savory mix of wild black walnuts, whole dried cherries, pecans, cashews, and organic maple Trail Magic: A mix of wild black walnuts, dried blueberries, organic dark chocolate, and cashews.

Hammons Products is a family-owned business based in Stockton, Missouri, located in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. For over 75 years, the company has been dedicated to collecting, shelling, and selling wild black walnuts grown exclusively in the U.S. Hike Snacks is an extension of its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the snack industry, all while maintaining a deep connection to the land and the local community. The launch of Hike Trail Mix is the latest chapter in the company’s evolution as a purveyor of healthy, high-energy foods, it says.

Related: Blue Diamond dives into mixed nuts category