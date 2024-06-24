Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of doughnuts to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Pinkbox Doughnuts patriotic selection will be available in shops for a limited time: Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 only. They are also currently available for presale online.

The lineup includes:

American Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles

– Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles American Tie Dye – Red, white, and blue marble frosted raised ring

– Red, white, and blue marble frosted raised ring American Flag – White frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor

– White frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor Hot Dawg – Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting

– Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting Watermelon – Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor

– Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and stars and stripes décor

– White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and stars and stripes décor American Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles

– Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles American Pinky – Vanilla cake topped with pink buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag

– Vanilla cake topped with pink buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag American Vegan – Cherry frosted raised vegan shell topped with white whip and stars and stripes sprinkles

Also, beginning July 3, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature Creamy Chaos, a lemon frosted raised shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed blonde Oreos, as its doughnut of the month for July.

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

