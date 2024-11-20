Aldi has released its new special products, or Aldi Finds, for December 2024. The list of offerings includes a number of limited-time snack and bakery items, including products geared toward winter holiday celebrations.

In addition to the beverages, household goods, and other items, the list includes several snack and bakery goods:

Clancy’s Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pretzels: pretzel sticks coated in chocolate and caramel flavored coating with a white drizzle

Clancy’s Mistletoe Mix: chocolate-covered pretzels and other sweet items

Specially Selected Christmas Brioche: tree-shaped items, available in chocolate chip or vanilla cream versions

Specially Selected Mini Danish Pastries: offered in Cinnamon Swirl or Raspberry

Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich: filled with cream cheese frosting

Belmont Cheesecake Sampler: featuring an assortment of flavors

Specially Selected Flatbread: offered in Spinach Crème Fraiche or Mushroom

Bake Shop Dipped Macaroons: coconut cookies coated in chocolate

Specially Selected Double Layer Chocolate Cake

Bake Shop Hot Cocoa Frosted Sugar Cookie

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Loaded Potato Pizza

Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

Simply Nature Cauliflower Tortilla Chips: offered in Sea Salt or Nacho

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Sausage Ricotta Pizza

The items are scheduled to be rolled out at Aldi stores at various points during the month.

