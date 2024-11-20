Aldi has released its new special products, or Aldi Finds, for December 2024. The list of offerings includes a number of limited-time snack and bakery items, including products geared toward winter holiday celebrations.
In addition to the beverages, household goods, and other items, the list includes several snack and bakery goods:
- Clancy’s Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pretzels: pretzel sticks coated in chocolate and caramel flavored coating with a white drizzle
- Clancy’s Mistletoe Mix: chocolate-covered pretzels and other sweet items
- Specially Selected Christmas Brioche: tree-shaped items, available in chocolate chip or vanilla cream versions
- Specially Selected Mini Danish Pastries: offered in Cinnamon Swirl or Raspberry
- Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich: filled with cream cheese frosting
- Belmont Cheesecake Sampler: featuring an assortment of flavors
- Specially Selected Flatbread: offered in Spinach Crème Fraiche or Mushroom
- Bake Shop Dipped Macaroons: coconut cookies coated in chocolate
- Specially Selected Double Layer Chocolate Cake
- Bake Shop Hot Cocoa Frosted Sugar Cookie
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Loaded Potato Pizza
- Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels
- Simply Nature Cauliflower Tortilla Chips: offered in Sea Salt or Nacho
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Sausage Ricotta Pizza
The items are scheduled to be rolled out at Aldi stores at various points during the month.