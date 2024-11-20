Chip City Cookies, NYC's fastest-growing cookie brand with over 45 locations nationwide, has announced a special lineup of seasonal treats.

Known for their oversized cookies and weekly rotating menu, Chip City fans can now enjoy Jumbo Cookie Sampler Bundles starting December 2. These festive bundles include a Holiday Tin (six-pack for $79.95) and a Holiday Jumbo Cookie Bundle (six- to 12-pack, priced between $69.95 and $99.95), available via Goldbelly.

In stores nationwide, Chip City's holiday flavors will rotate weekly throughout December, featuring options like Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle, White Chocolate Gingerbread, Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream, and Red Velvet Hot Chocolate. The full holiday lineup will be available from December 22-28. Additionally, customers can add the Holiday Tin to any six-pack in-store for just $36.

