A freshly baked dining concept awaits at Paris Las Vegas. In partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Chef Dominique Ansel—James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and the creator of the Cronut—will open his second venue on the Las Vegas Strip, Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas, on Friday, Dec. 6 at noon. As a "thank you" to those looking to take the first bites of Chef Dominique’s signature creations, the first 50 guests will receive a commemorative gift in celebration of the grand opening.

"I’m thrilled to have a new home at Paris Las Vegas with the launch of Dominique Ansel Marché," says Chef Dominique Ansel. "In each of our shops, we always create something unique. With this new concept, we wanted to recreate the feeling of a Parisian marketplace— something that I remember fondly growing up, with fresh-made crêpes, slow-cooked rotisserie chicken with French fries or roasted potatoes, beautiful fruit tarts and croissants. It reminds me so much of home in France, right here at the heart of The Strip.”

In a twist from the Caesars Palace location, Dominique Ansel Marché offers a new savory selection as part of its Parisian market-inspired menu, including made-to-order buckwheat crêpes, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Guests can enjoy the Bretonne Complète Crêpe, a French classic with thinly sliced Paris ham, aged Gruyère cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. Additionally, the shop’s stunning on-site rotisserie will feature a variety of slow-cooked meats from roast chicken to roast beef, crispy herbed porchetta and more. The Rotisserie Chicken is a particular favorite of Chef Dominique’s, with herb-rubbed Amish chicken served with French fries or roasted fingerling potatoes.

Similarly to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, Chef Dominique’s Cronut will also be available, featuring a different flavor every month, never repeating. To mark the debut of Dominique Ansel Marché, the December Cronut flavor gives a nod to its new Parisian home: Pain au Chocolat, filled with dark chocolate and croissant ganache. Patron favorites like DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann), Chocolate Chip Cookie Shots, and fresh-baked croissants and viennoiserie will be available at the Paris location. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of made-to-order sweet crêpes like Strawberries & Cream and Hazelnut Praliné, and a selection of fresh fruit tarts created exclusively for Marché and not available anywhere else.

"We’re so fortunate to have another award-winning chef provide delicious and decadent food as part of our culinary roster here at Paris Las Vegas," says Ken Ostempowski, SVP and general manager of Paris Las Vegas. "Dominique Ansel Marché is a beautiful dining destination where guests can conveniently enjoy their favorite pastries, as well as never-before-served savory items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

The dining concept draws inspiration from the sidewalk markets in France. Guests can enjoy more than 5,000 square feet of café-style and park bench seating while grazing on new and classic menu selections. Greenery and trees enhance the experience of dining along the streets of Paris, while flower stands and hanging awnings add to the market atmosphere.

Dominique Ansel Marché contributes to the transformation story of Paris Las Vegas, which has recently opened several food and beverage offerings, including The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Vanderpump à Paris by Lisa Vanderpump, and Montecristo Cigar Bar.

Dominique Ansel Marché is adjacent to The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas. The restaurant will be open from 7 am to 11 pm daily. For more information, guests can visit caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/restaurants.

