The Cheesecake Factory, reportedly known for its extensive menu, generous portions, and legendary desserts, is bringing back its Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake for the holidays. First introduced last year, this festive flavor features peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a mint chocolate brownie, and it is now available at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide.

"We are very pleased to announce the return of our Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake," says David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "We added it to our legendary lineup of cheesecakes last holiday season, and it quickly became a guest favorite. We look forward to offering it again this year.”

Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory is featuring a holiday gift card offer online and in its restaurants nationwide through the end of the year: For every $50 worth of gift cards purchased, guests will receive a $15 bonus card that can be redeemed from January 1 through February 28, 2025.

