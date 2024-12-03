Domino's Pizza Inc. is joining forces with Netflix Inc. to prove that an Emergency Pizza can save the day: even in the high-stakes realm of Squid Game. As the hit Netflix series approaches its season two debut on Dec. 26, Domino's is activating at Squid Game: The Experience to give away free Emergency Pizza for a year to players with the lowest scores—just in time for when they need it most. On Dec. 12, the player with the lowest score from each competing group in Squid Game: The Experience at Manhattan Mall in New York City will win free Domino's Emergency Pizza for a year.

"Those who watch Netflix's Squid Game know that losing is the ultimate emergency, but Domino's is here to turn that around," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We're making lemonade out of lemons for players by solving their heart-pounding predicament with free pizza for a year, so they can have Domino's whenever their next emergency happens."

Squid Game: The Experience is a fully immersive experience based on Netflix's Squid Game series. Players can compete in five challenges inspired by the show. A member of the Pink Guard will present the losing player out of each group with free Emergency Pizza for a year, awarded in the form of $500 in gift cards within a custom Domino's and Squid Game Dalgona tin.

This is the second time Domino's has partnered with Netflix. In 2022, Domino's teamed up with the most popular streaming service in the world to launch a first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, prior to the season four premiere of Stranger Things.

"We're thrilled to work with Netflix on yet another fun and unexpected brand integration," says Trumbull. "Our Squid Game activation brings Emergency Pizza to more people, in more places than ever in ways you never would've guessed!"

Squid Game and Domino's Emergency Pizza campaign

As part of a broader partnership with Netflix, Domino's has launched custom Squid Game TV spots, which showcase Emergency Pizza deliveries that are made in the nick of time – rescuing players from some of the most nerve-wracking moments from Squid Game season one:

"We're excited to partner with Domino's again as they continually push creative boundaries. Their Emergency Pizza campaign was the perfect fit for Squid Game because if anyone understands an emergency, it's the players in the game itself," says Magno Herran, vice president of partner and brand marketing at Netflix. "We took the most iconic games from the series and reimagined what would happen if the players had Emergency Pizza to save them. The custom spots will also run on Netflix's ad-supported plan, so our members can see them as they watch the show, and we're excited to extend the campaign across the Squid Game universe at The Experience in New York City, where fans can enjoy Emergency Pizza, just like the players."

Additional Domino's Emergency Pizza brand partnerships

Domino's partnership with Squid Game is the newest brand partnership surrounding Emergency Pizza. In October, Domino's made its debut in gaming by teaming up with Amazon and Twitch to integrate Emergency Pizza into their new game created in Fortnite – The Glitch. Domino's also partnered with Olive & June to bring pizza and beauty enthusiasts an Emergency Pizza Mani Kit, as well as Instant Mani Press-On Nails.

To learn more about Domino's Emergency Pizza program, visit dominos.com/emergencypizza.

Related: Domino's thinks thin with New York Style Pizza