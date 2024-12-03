SNAC International, a trade association for the snack industry, has launched SNACtrac, a quarterly members-only data platform designed to provide snack manufacturers, retailers, and industry professionals with detailed trending data for key U.S. economic and snack food industry-specific indicators.

Key features of SNACtrac include:

SNACtrac Industry Summary: Accessible to the entire industry, the summary offers quick insights into key trends in the U.S. economy and snack food industry. Updated quarterly, this summary provides an overview of the current landscape of the snack food sector, aiding in planning and critical decision-making.

SNACtrac Industry Indicators: The full report contains detailed trending data on key industry indicators crucial for understanding the evolving health of the U.S. snack food industry. This includes summaries of ingredients, labor, and transportation costs and quarterly retail sales data for several core categories of snacks. The information comes from sources such as Circana, Milling & Baking News, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Access to the full report is exclusive to SNAC members.

SNACshot Survey: The SNACshot Survey, carried out quarterly by Cypress Research, collects confidential feedback from SNAC International members regarding the industry's outlook and business challenges. The complete survey results are only accessible to SNAC members.

“SNACtrac represents a significant step forward for the snack industry,” says Tina Hacker, sales manager of specialty powers at Land O’Lakes, and past president of SNAC International’s Associate Executive Council. “With the rapid changes in consumer behavior and market dynamics, having access to timely and actionable insights is crucial. We believe this platform will not only benefit our members but also elevate the entire snack sector.”

For more information about SNACtrac, visit snacintl.org/snactrac.

