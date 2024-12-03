Truly Good Foods (TGF) has announced the promotion of Lisa Smith to VP of sales and marketing, effective immediately. In this role, Smith will lead the company's sales and marketing strategies with a major focus on expanding the TGF Brand's reach, driving new business growth.

Smith started with Truly Good Foods in 2016 after running her own marketing agency. She was promoted to director of marketing in 2020 and has been instrumental in driving forward the company's marketing strategies which includes the successful creation of the company's first CPG product line as well as refreshing the overall company brand, the company says. In addition to these responsibilities, she has helped drive profitability through product innovation, streamlining overall product strategy, and by fostering strong customer partnerships.

In her new role as VP of sales and marketing, Smith will oversee the sales, marketing, and customer success functions and will help drive the business' go-to-market growth strategy with a one-team approach. She will double down on the business' customer-centric model while focusing on leveraging that model to tap new markets, saying, "I'm eager to collaborate with our talented team to explore new opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, and drive sustainable growth. It's an exciting time for Truly Good Foods, and I'm honored to play a part in shaping its future."

"Of all the leaders I've worked with in my career, there's few as bright, curious, and driven as Lisa," says Eric Leonard, chief strategy officer and CFO of Truly Good Foods. "She has a heavy bias for action and does an amazing job balancing strategic and creative thinking with detailed execution. She's built incredible relationships with the sales team and with our customers throughout the past couple of years and will no doubt be a critical component to our growth plans in the coming years."

Angela Bauer, owner and CEO, adds: "As a company driven by marketing and sales, Lisa is the ideal leader to guide Truly Good Foods into its next chapter. With strong business instincts and a unique blend of optimism, customer care, and dedication to the company, Lisa stands out in a way that not all leaders can."

