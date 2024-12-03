Premier Nutrition and Hometown Food Company continue to produce protein-packed breakfast options with the launch of Premier Protein Frozen Protein Waffles, Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles, and Mini Protein Pancakes. The products, which pack 13 to 15 grams of protein per serving, are now available at select nationwide retailers.

Premier Protein frozen options can be popped in the toaster. In addition to traditional breakfast toppings, they reportedly also pair well with fresh fruit, peanut butter, hazelnut spread, Greek yogurt, and more.

"We are thrilled about expanding our partnership with Premier Nutrition through the exciting launch of our frozen protein waffles and mini pancake offerings," says Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer of Hometown Food Company. "Protein-rich and convenient options are what consumers want and these new frozen options not only have great taste but also effortless preparation for busy mornings."

“Premier Nutrition is thrilled to introduce three new delicious frozen varieties to our innovative line of protein-filled breakfast options,” says Nick Stiritz, general manager Premier Protein US. “Protein is an essential nutrient that helps your body build and maintain muscle. Plus, it helps you feel fuller for longer which can make sticking to your daily nutrition goals a little bit easier. Our brand mission is to provide delicious, protein-packed products and flavors that customers get excited about – ultimately bringing joy to their health journey.

Premier Protein Frozen Protein Waffles, Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles, and Mini Protein Pancakes are available now at select nationwide retailers, including Walmart (SRP: $5.98-$6.98).

