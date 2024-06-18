Premier Nutrition and De Wafelbakkers have launched Premier Protein Pancake & Waffle Mixes, the newest line of protein-packed breakfast options from the brand. Available in both Buttermilk and Original varieties, the pancake mixes have 15 grams of protein per serving and can be made by just adding water. Consumers can also add mix-ins such as chocolate chips, fruit, or nuts, and top with peanut butter, maple syrup, or Greek yogurt.

"We are thrilled about expanding our partnership with Premier Nutrition through the exciting launch of our second pancake product line," says Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer. "With an increasing demand for protein-rich options in people's diets and a need for convenient solutions, we believe our new line of pancake mixes will become a pantry staple. They offer not only great taste but also effortless preparation, perfect for those busy mornings."

“Premier Protein is excited to continue expanding our product offerings with the introduction of these new Pancake & Waffle Mixes,” says Nick Stiritz, U.S. vice president of Premier Nutrition. “Our mission is to inspire optimism on the journey to becoming a happier, healthier you."

Premier Protein Pancake and Waffle Mixes will be available nationally starting this summer. Consumers can find a retailer near them by using Premier Protein’s website at premierprotein.com. For more information, visit Premier Protein on Instagram and Facebook.

