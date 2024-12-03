Crumbl is unveiling an all-new dessert developed in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, is inspired by his new Holiday Seasoning album. The Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie, featuring chocolate layers and candy cane accents, will be available starting December 2–7 at all Crumbl locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie is a reportedly rich brownie topped with a peppermint white drop buttercream complete with a drizzle of semi-sweet ganache and a crunch of candy cane pieces. While it is not the first Crumbl dessert to combine the flavors of chocolate and peppermint, it does offer a take on the classic combo that is sure to delight both seasoned Crumbl fans and first-time customers, the company says.

“The holidays are a special time for friends and families around the globe, and at NBCUniversal, we’re always seeking ways to elevate our programming and partnerships to reflect the joy of the season,” said Karen Kovacs, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We’re thrilled about our partnership with Crumbl, which brings a delicious treat inspired by one of our favorite late-night hosts into reality. It’s an exciting opportunity for our audiences to experience a piece of the magic in real life, making this season even merrier.”

"Crumbl is beyond excited to bake with Jimmy Fallon this holiday season,” states Jason McGowan, Crumbl’s CEO. “Pairing a festive Crumbl dessert with Jimmy’s jingles is the perfect way to bring friends and families together over the best box of desserts in the world.”

Tune-in to NBC for a special Crumbl integration during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:35 pm ET. Plus, Crumbl will run holiday inspired ads featuring the new dessert on Peacock and during commercial time within “Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular” on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 pm ET. Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning album was released on November 1 and is available now.

Related: Crumbl to open first Toronto location