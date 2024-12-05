ezCater, a food tech platform for workplaces in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with Crumbl, a dessert company. Workplaces across the country can now order Crumbl’s fan-favorite cookies on ezcater.com and the ezCater app for meetings, celebrations, and everyday moments at work.

A recent ezCater survey found that 76% of U.S. workers enjoy small treats during work at least once a week and 30% indulge daily, with cookies as one of their top three treats. With ezCater's nationwide reach, Crumbl franchisees can now reach more high-value customers and further capitalize on the demand for treats in the workplace.

“Joining forces with ezCater will not only satisfy the cravings of workplaces but also give our franchisees new sales opportunities within their local communities,” says Grace Chadwick, COO, Crumbl. “This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity for Crumbl to diversify and expand our off-premise channel by bringing our iconic cookies to new business customers everywhere."

Crumbl franchisees will have access to ezCater’s Catering Growth Platform, which is designed to help restaurants get valuable, incremental catering orders and manage their catering operations. The platform combines online ordering and catering management software with reliable delivery solutions and award-winning customer service.

"We know that Crumbl’s iconic pink box of cookies will be a hit in workplaces. In fact, in our recent survey, workers told us that cookies are one of their top 3 treats at work,” says Kaushik Subramanian, chief revenue officer, ezCater. “We're excited to help this fan-favorite brand scale their catering operations, and reach workplace customers across the U.S."

Related: Crumbl, The Tonight Show partner on holiday dessert