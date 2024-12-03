Dunkin’ is dropping the final items of the brand’s holiday line-up with a new launch on Wednesday, December 4, including Dunkin’s first-ever sugar cookie just in time for National Cookie Day (Dec. 4), a holiday sprinkle takeover for the bakery case, and the continuation of Free Donut Wednesdays.

The brand’s first-ever holiday sugar cookie is reportedly crafted to look just like a Strawberry Frosted Sprinkle doughnut, and features a shortbread cookie base, sweet pink frosting, and rainbow sprinkles.

In addition, Dunkin's bakery cases are getting a dusting of joy, the brand says, as the annual Holiday Sprinkle takeover returns across the classic Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry frosted doughnuts on December 4.

Also, from now through December 25, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock a free classic doughnut with beverage purchase each Wednesday. For a limited time, each single, classic donut ordered will come in a holiday gift bag.

