The holidays are headed to Dunkin’ with an array of new and returning treats. Beginning November 1, America’s largest doughnut and coffee brand is unveiling a lineup of seasonal offerings.

This season, Dunkin’ is introducing its new Almond Croissant—a flaky, all-butter croissant filled with sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.

In addition, back by popular demand, is Dunkin's Cookie Butter Donut, a classic yeast shell filled with brown-sugar cookie butter buttercreme, topped with maple-flavored icing and cookie butter crumbles.

Holiday cheer on the go

As guests indulge in Dunkin’s festive new menu, they’ll notice its packaging includes a new limited-edition design that’s inspired by gingerbread houses of holidays’ past. The brand's limited-edition Munchkins Donut Hole Treats box has been reimagined to look like a gingerbread house.

Bringing joy to those who need it most

From November 1 through November 30, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Give Joy to Kids fundraiser returns, offering guests a chance to make a difference this holiday season. With every $1 donation at participating Dunkin’ locations, guests will receive a coupon for a $1 Medium Hot Coffee. Every donation helps fund the Foundation’s impact programs that bring joy to kids facing hunger or illness. Initiatives include Dunkin’ Prom, which creates memorable events for teen patients who may miss their school prom event due to illness, allowing them to celebrate this special milestone, and Connecting Joy, a program bringing gaming experiences to hospital patients. Through these efforts, the Foundation aims to brighten the lives of kids who need it most.

