The Campbell’s Company (Campbell's) announced today that its board of directors has elected Mick Beekhuizen to succeed Mark Clouse as president and CEO. Beekhuizen has also been elected a director of the company, both effective Feb. 1, 2025. Until then, Beekhuizen will continue in his role as president, meals and beverages.

Campbell’s chair of the board of directors Keith McLoughlin says, “The board has had a strong CEO succession process in place for the last several years, and we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented executives prepared to lead the company as CEO. Mick is a superb leader with a track record of success. The board is confident that he has all the requisite skills and capabilities to continue to drive the strategy that has delivered consistently strong results and created value for shareholders.”

Beekhuizen will become the 15th CEO in the company’s 155-year history. He joined Campbell’s in September 2019 as CFO and since 2022 has served as president of the company’s $5.3 billion Meals & Beverages division. He is a leader with a record of financial, commercial, and operational success. Beekhuizen has delivered strong performance in the meals and beverages division and played a key role in the $2.7 billion acquisition and integration of Sovos Brands, Inc. During his tenure as CFO, Beekhuizen led corporate strategy and the finance function, including controllership, tax, treasury, corporate audit, investor relations, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, and shared services, as well as the company’s information technology (IT) group.

Prior to Campbell, Beekhuizen was EVP and CFO at Chobani from 2016 to 2019, where he played a key role in its growth and expansion. Earlier in his career, he was EVP and CFO for Education Management Corporation, and a managing director at Goldman Sachs in the merchant banking division.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected by the board to lead this iconic company,” says Beekhuizen. “I am energized by the opportunity to work with the Campbell’s team to accelerate the successful strategy that has led to our strong business performance and industry-leading employee engagement.”

Clouse retires to join NFL's Washington Commanders as president

Clouse, who has served as president and CEO since January 2019, advised the board that he plans to retire as Campbell’s president and CEO, director, and from the consumer packaged goods industry on Jan. 31, 2025 to become president of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

“Mark has been a transformational leader for the past six years and has positioned Campbell’s for ongoing success,” says McLoughlin. “He has assembled one of the top leadership teams in food and together they have built one of the best portfolios in the industry. We are grateful for Mark’s many contributions, which will have lasting impact on Campbell’s business and culture.”

Since joining Campbell’s in 2019, Clouse has reportedly led a transformation to reshape the company’s portfolio toward category-leading brands and made soup a key element of the company’s growth strategy. Under Clouse’s leadership, the company has delivered strong business results, it says. He rebuilt foundational capabilities, invested in people and brands, created a highly engaged culture with strong leaders and turned its supply chain into a competitive advantage. In 2024, the company acquired Sovos Brands, Inc., adding the food brand with Rao’s to accelerate Campbell’s strategy and provide a runway for sustained profitable growth.

Clouse says, “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Campbell's over the last six years. We have built what I believe is the best portfolio in food, and the company has never been better positioned for sustainable growth. The company is in excellent hands with Mick at the helm. I want to thank the entire Campbell's team for their support and commitment to the strategy we have executed together. Campbell’s will always hold a special place in my heart. While I am stepping away a bit earlier than I anticipated, I feel like I have one more act in my career. The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports. A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would’ve pulled me away from Campbell’s.”

The Campbell’s Company is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.