Mondelēz International's Oreo brand is debuting six new flavor innovations to its portfolio and frozen treats lineup in 2025, with its Oreo Game Day cookies being released this month, on December 26.

The lineup includes:

Oreo Game Day – Available December 26 Oreo Game Day cookies feature the signature chocolate cookie with five new football-themed embossments. The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide, while supplies last.

Oreo Loaded – Available January 3, 2025 Mega Stuf just got loaded. Introducing Oreo Loaded, featuring the signature Oreo chocolate cookie with original Mega Stuf level creme and are loaded with bits of real Oreo cookie pieces. Available nationwide permanently.

Golden Oreo Cakesters – Available January 3, 2025 After more than a decade, Golden Oreo Cakesters are becoming a permanent addition to the Oreo brand’s lineup on January 3. With a twist on the Oreo Golden sandwich cookies, the Oreo Cakesters soft-baked snack is now being offered with creme filling sandwiched between two golden snack cakes.

Oreo Irish Creme Thins – Available January 3, 2025 A velvety and milky twist on Oreo Thins cookies. Introducing Irish Cream Thins cookies, Oreo's original thin cookies filled with Irish Creme flavored creme. This treat with notes of chocolate and vanilla will be a permanent addition to the Oreo brand’s portfolio.

Oreo Minis Peanut Butter – Available January 3, 2025 These bite-sized chocolate cookies are filled with smooth peanut butter creme.



The Oreo frozen lineup includes:

Oreo Bites - Snacking on-the-go just got a bit cooler! These bites feature a frozen dairy, creme-flavor base, dipped in a Oreo coating. Available nationwide in c-stores all year-round starting January 2025.

Oreo Mini Bars - A freezer aisle favorite just turned mini! Introducing Oreo Mini Bars which feature a creme-flavored based packed with Oreo cookie pieces, dipped in coating made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces. Available nationwide all year-round starting January 2025.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.