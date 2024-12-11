Wellness Natural, Inc., B Corp-certified makers of SimplyProtein plant-powered protein snacks, announced that veteran food and nutrition executive Linda Zink has joined the company as president and chief commercial officer. In the newly created position, Zink will leverage her deep understanding of consumer and market trends to cultivate category insights and lead product innovation that shapes portfolio strategy and grows its presence across North America.

Zink joins Wellness Natural, Inc. from Simply Good Foods USA, most recently serving as chief growth officer, where she delivered consistently strong business results on both the Quest and Atkins brands. She has also held key roles at White Wave Foods, Clorox, and Kellogg’s.

“Hiring a president and CCO with extensive U.S. experience strengthens our leadership team and aligns perfectly with our growth aspirations,” says Michael Lines, founder and CEO of Wellness Natural, Inc. “Linda brings a wealth of knowledge that will help us unlock new opportunities in the U.S., optimize efficiencies, and enhance our brand portfolio.”

“It’s an honor to join a mission-based company that authentically prioritizes people and culture while delivering delicious, nutritious snacks to families across North America,” says Zink. “I’m excited about the future of Wellness Natural, and SimplyProtein as a key player in the growing nutritional snack category.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan (BBA and MBA) and a resident of the Denver, CO area, Zink will divide her time between SimplyProtein’s Toronto corporate headquarters and its U.S. sales office in Chicago.

SimplyProtein has moved into their own dedicated office space that now serves as the company’s new headquarters. The office is located at 20 Duncan Street in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. The move was prompted by the company’s need to accommodate its rapid growth, having onboarded 30 percent more staff over the past year, and revenue now exceeding 9 figures as the company enters its fifth year in business.

“In person-collaboration has been vital to growing our business and forging meaningful connections with our retail partners, customers, and each other,” said Lines. “Our new headquarters provides a variety of working and meeting spaces that continue to foster the collaboration that has become the essence of our culture, while recognizing the different needs that the team and individuals require to feel empowered and keep the creativity flowing.”

The 5,495 sq ft office is situated on the second floor of a Brick and Beam building originally constructed in 1897, since adapted for re-use into a work environment. Windowed on three sides, the space features six windowed internal “flex” offices, expansive open desk work areas, a multi-functional central conference room that can hold the entire team, glass-enclosed meeting rooms, plus a kitchen and employee lounge.

The location maximizes convenience for team members, as it offers a two minute walk to the Metro Hall PATH, a five minute walk to the Subway, and a 12 minute walk to Union Station, as well as direct proximity to numerous restaurants and shopping venues.

The company is looking forward to hosting an open house for its many valued partners in early 2025 as it settles into its three-year lease.

