Snack Factory is unveiling Pop’ums, a snack that brings together the "munchability" of popcorn and the crispy crunch of pretzels. Snack Factory has been rethinking pretzels with its offerings since it launched Pretzel Crisps in 2004. Pop’ums will be available in the salty snack aisle this January in three flavors: White Cheddar, Golden Mustard BBQ, and Sea Salt. The three Pop‘ums flavors were created based on popular popcorn and pretzel flavors.

“Snack Factory forever changed snacking with the debut of Pretzel Crisps 20 years ago,” says Janda Lukin, SVP and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “With Pop’ums, we are rethinking what a pretzel can be once again with a snacking experience unlike any other: combining the crunchy baked goodness of pretzels with the light, flavorful munchability of popcorn to create an irresistibly delicious snack.”

With millennials looking for new types of salty snacks and unique textures in snacking on the rise, Snack Factory was inspired to create its most distinctive product to-date, the brand says. The premium baked snack was specifically inspired by the shape of popcorn and designed to hold flavor for ultimate snacking satisfaction.

Pop’ums are packaged in a resealable bag, designed for easy munching at home or on-the-go. With this new snack, the brand is aiming to expand it further from a deli snack best paired with dips or toppings into the $30 billion-dollar salty snack category.

Snack Factory Pop’ums will be available at retailers, in the salty snacks aisle, and online nationwide starting January 2025 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $5.49 per 9-oz bag.

