Belly Brand Foods recently released its Collagen Banana Bread, made with real bananas and cinnamon. The gluten-free bread is made with six gut-friendly ingredients in total, including organic coconut sugar, organic coconut flour, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides, baking soda, cinnamon, and sea salt.

The holiday season is all about indulgence and joy, but for those with food allergies, finding safe sweets can be a challenge. Belly Brand Foods aims for its consumers to enjoy festive treats without compromising on safety or flavor.

Belly’s founder, Jenny Larsson, was diagnosed with celiac disease as a teen and adopted a gluten-free diet. Despite eating gluten-free, she still dealt with chronic health issues. After a decade of trying different diets and supplements, she found gut-friendly products most beneficial. This personal journey prompted her to start her brand, Belly, and cater to those with similar dietary restrictions looking to support digestive health.

“Health-conscious consumers turn to Belly and trust our carefully sourced premium ingredients,” says Larsson. “Our products are both delicious and don’t cause bloating issues. We wholeheartedly believe in food as a source of healing and wellness, offering options that promote a balanced, nutritious diet.”

