Cooper Street, the Michigan-based, family-owned, and woman-owned BFY brand, has launched its newest creation, Banana Bread Granola Bake. Inspired by the flavors of homemade banana bread, this new product combines the natural sweetness of real bananas with the hearty goodness of ancient grains.

The Banana Bread Granola Bake will debut exclusively on QVC during February, offering customers an early opportunity to try the flavor. Beginning March 1, the product will be available for purchase on Cooper Street’s official website, with expanded availability to Amazon.com in April. This staggered release ensures that fans across the country can enjoy the new flavor in a variety of ways.

Cooper Street takes the banana bread snack to the next level by incorporating real bananas, quinoa, chia seeds, and flax, the company says.

The use of real fruits and locally sourced ingredients is a cornerstone of Cooper Street’s commitment to quality. Its granola bakes contain no artificial ingredients and preservatives, and are low sodium, nut-free, soy-free and dairy-free.

In addition, Cooper Street announced that its Cherry White Chip Twice-Baked Cookies, made from a 100-year-old family recipe, will be available at Costco stores throughout the Midwest starting in early February. This marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it continues to expand its reach and bring its better-for-you snacks to more households. The Cherry White Chip flavor, made with real, locally sourced Michigan cherries and white chocolate chip morsels, includes a blend of tart and sweet flavors paired with a signature crunch.

While available for purchase in several local grocery stores and supermarkets, on their website and on other online retail platforms, being available at Costco allows Cooper Street to further meet the ever-growing demand for convenient, delicious snacks made with simple, wholesome ingredients.

While waiting for its Costco launch, consumers can purchase other Cooper Street products at select Walmart branches, its official online store, and on Amazon.

