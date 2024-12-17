Conagra Brands has debuted its Future of Frozen Foods 2025 trend report, the second installment of trends shaping the $91 billion U.S. frozen food category.

Created with data and insights from Circana, internal, and third-party sources like social media data, the report showcases five emerging trends in the broader frozen food category.

Some notable findings include:

The U.S. frozen food market is the largest in the world, making up 39% of the global market.

Consumers report using frozen foods more frequently with the advent of the air fryer, given the appliance's ability to enhance texture and flavor. Air fryer-friendly frozen foods have reached $6.1 billion in sales.

Frozen desserts also make it easy for consumers to enjoy gourmet treats like cheesecakes and pies, offering the indulgence of desserts that are often too time-consuming or challenging to make from scratch.

Frozen desserts remain popular year-round, with seasonal peaks in pie sales during the busy holiday season; frozen pies sell 45% more volume in the fall and 10% in the winter.

Global street food in frozen formats is booming, with $543.5 million in sales and growing 26% over the past two years. Asian appetizers like dumplings dominate, making up 70% of global street food dollar sales. Top five fastest-growing global street foods: bao buns (+583%), tacos (+54%), samosas (+32%), empanadas (+31%), and dumplings (+18%).

Bites and minis in the frozen food department have grown significantly, with more than $2.4 billion in sales and a 31% increase in consumption year over year, with new varieties constantly emerging, such as "poppables."

Read the full report here.

Conagra Brands is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.