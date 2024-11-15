Icon Foods recently released its latest market intelligence report, in which its Chief Innovations Officer Thom King shares research and opinions on projected market conditions, ingredient prices, expected tariffs, and other market influences.

Some of the report insights include:

Costs of key sweeteners and fibers: Market dynamics are shifting due to supply chain challenges, regulatory changes, and fluctuating global demand for ingredients including erythritol, xylitol, chicory root inulin, FOS, soluble tapioca fiber, stevia, and monk fruit.

Better-for-you snacks: Demand is surging for clean-label, low-added-sugar snacks. This market is projected to grow at an 8-10% CAGR through 2025. Snacks are replacing traditional meals, and categories with health-conscious innovations are gaining velocity.

Functional low-sugar beverages: Functional beverages with no or low added sugars are on the rise, and expected to grow at a 7-9% CAGR, with global revenue for RTD beverages projected to hit $950 billion by year-end 2024.

High-protein products: The market for high-protein foods and drinks, including RTD beverages, snacks, and plant-based options, is expanding rapidly, driven by fitness enthusiasts and GLP-1 users prioritizing nutrient-dense, muscle-supportive products.

The full report can be downloaded here.

