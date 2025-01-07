Kodiak, known for its high-protein, whole-grain breakfast snacks, and Zac Efron, chief brand officer at Kodiak, today launched a new Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal, expanding the brand’s lineup of breakfast options. Available exclusively at Walmart with a suggested retail price of $5.98, the limited-edition, 100% whole grain oatmeal aims to fuel consumers.

Boasting 14 g of protein and packed full of some of Efron's favorites including chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and cranberry seeds, the oatmeal adds prebiotic fiber, as well. Each box comes with six packets of instant oatmeal—consumers can just add water and microwave or steep in hot water to enjoy.

“We are so excited to be launching this limited-edition Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal with Zac,” says Cory Bayers, chief marketing officer of Kodiak. “Packed with protein and nutrient-dense ingredients, this oatmeal inspires consumers to get out and live epic adventures in the great outdoors. It also ties back to one of our core values of giving back, ensuring today’s youth enjoys tomorrow’s wild places.”

The oatmeal also supports Kodiak’s Keep It Wild initiatives. A portion of each box sold is donated to non-profit organizations that seek to conserve and protect wildlife and their habitat. The more consumers get outside and explore, the more they are able to appreciate nature and find the desire to preserve it for future generations, the brand says.

“Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience,” says Efron. “My goal was to create an oatmeal that’s really delicious, and really good for you—so with less sugar and more nutritious ingredients. I think we nailed it, and I’m so excited for people to try it. And I’m extremely grateful that Kodiak has decided to donate a portion of every sale towards a cause that’s important to me—wildlife preservation."

