Our last Fun Friday of 2024 starts off with Pepsi spreading holiday cheer with the release of its limited-edition Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans. This new product includes flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and molasses.

To bring this holiday treat to life, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stars in The Mini Holiday Baking Show, a new content series where he takes on the title of “G.B.O.A.T.” (Greatest Baker of All Time). In the show, Shaq brings his signature humor to a holiday baking competition, crafting a "Shaqalicious" gingerbread shack, using Pepsi Zero Sugar as his secret “baking soda” ingredient, and adding a playful twist to traditional holiday baking. The show is available now on the Pepsi YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels.

Betty Crocker reveals top holiday flavors by state

It’s that time of year again, and just in time for the festivities, General Mills' Betty Crocker brand is unveiling the top flavors of the holiday season by state.

The U.S. is all about tastes that capture the essence of the season with the top flavors nationwide including candy cane, cranberry, ginger, nutmeg, pecan, and chocolate. What’s the most popular recipe for your state?

Some highlights:

In the Northeast , the love for fruits and nuts shines through with flavors like cranberry, fig, and hazelnut. These festive and nostalgic tastes are captured in Betty Crocker's Cranberry Gooey Butter Bars, bringing a touch of holiday magic to every bite.

Down in the South , the warmth and richness of white chocolate, caramel, cinnamon, and nutmeg come together to create Sweet Southern Traditions in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and more, exemplified by Snickerdoodle White Chocolate-Caramel Bars.

The Midwest finds comfort in the smooth, rich taste of caramel, especially in places like Iowa and Nebraska. With key flavors of chocolate, caramel, pecan, molasses and pine nut, the region's hearty and comforting indulgence can be enjoyed through a Chocolate Turtle Cake.

In an unexpected but welcome twist, the West is all about fig, pear, ginger, pomegranate, and molasses. Consumers can whip up a nature-inspired holiday with Fig-Walnut Gingerbread Bars.

Celebrate the holidays with Superpretzel

Superpretzel wants to make sure consumers are stocked up with the best for their food feasts this holiday season. Some ideas from the brand include:

The Ultimate Pretzel Tree: Fashion an edible tree worthy of the holiday appetizer table with Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks, or opt for a kid-friendly activity to build and decorate an edible tree with festive sprinkles.

Dip It Up Holiday Style: Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks, Soft Pretzels, and Soft Pretzel Bites are the perfect “dippers” for savory crab dip, warm brie, and cranberry cream cheese dips, among other festive spreads.

Winter Treats: Instead of sprinkling cookies, dress up Superpretzel Soft Pretzels and Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks with icing or chocolate sauce, topped off with holiday sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows, and more.

Pretzel Bread Pudding: Wow friends and family with a Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Bites Bread Pudding Bake to elevate holiday sweets.

Sip & Snack: Enjoy Superpretzel with a festive drink of choice, from hot cocoa or cider to a seasonal beer or cocktail.

Holiday Appetizer Hacks: Try out these quick and easy hacks for holiday parties Spice up Superpretzel Soft Pretzels and Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks with a garlic parm topping or cinnamon sugar rub. Share simple and delicious holiday kebabs that feature Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Bites, cheese, and pepperoni.



Kellanova announces menu for Cheez-It and Pop-Tarts Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium

Global snacking company Kellanova is excited to unveil its latest consumer-centered collaboration with Levy, the leading food, beverage and hospitality brand in sports and entertainment, and Florida Citrus Sports at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Football fans attending the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 will enjoy limited-time only menu specials that showcase the flavors of Cheez-It crackers and Pop-Tarts, like a PB&J Pop-Tarts, Bavarian Pretzel, and Swicy Cheez-It Bird Dog.

Now in its second year, the collaboration between Levy, Florida Citrus Sports and Kellanova returns with eight unique new items and five returning items. The limited-edition stadium menu includes:

Sweet treats from Pop-Tarts

PB&J Pop-Tarts Bavarian Pretzel – A warm, freshly baked pretzel topped with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam sauce, and Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts toaster pastry pieces.

– A warm, freshly baked pretzel topped with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam sauce, and Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts toaster pastry pieces. Boston Cream Pie Pop-Tarts Trifle – A mix of new Frosted Brownie Crunch Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, Chantilly cream, vanilla pudding, and chocolate sauce.

– A mix of new Frosted Brownie Crunch Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, Chantilly cream, vanilla pudding, and chocolate sauce. Strawberry Pop-Tarts Trifle – A mix of new Frosted Strawberry Crunch Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, Chantilly cream, vanilla pudding, and strawberry sauce.

– A mix of new Frosted Strawberry Crunch Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, Chantilly cream, vanilla pudding, and strawberry sauce. Hot Fudge Pop-Tarts Waffle Cone Bowl Sundae – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tarts with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles served in a waffle cone bowl.

– Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tarts with vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles served in a waffle cone bowl. End Zone Celebration Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Cheesecake – New York-style cheesecake topped with Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts tidbits and dulce de leche.

– New York-style cheesecake topped with Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts tidbits and dulce de leche. End Zone Celebration Strawberry Pop-Tarts Cheesecake – New York-style cheesecake topped with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts tidbits and strawberry sauce.

Savory options from Cheez-It

Swicy Cheez-It Bird Dog – This southern favorite consists of crispy chicken tenders topped with beer cheese sauce, jalapeños, Hot & Spicy Cheez-It crackers, and roasted raspberry chipotle sauce served in a steak roll.

– This southern favorite consists of crispy chicken tenders topped with beer cheese sauce, jalapeños, Hot & Spicy Cheez-It crackers, and roasted raspberry chipotle sauce served in a steak roll. Loaded Cheez-It Brisket Potato Skins – Baked potato skins topped with overnight-braised tender beef, creamy extra sharp white cheddar cheese sauce, and Cheez-It White Cheddar cracker crumb topping.

– Baked potato skins topped with overnight-braised tender beef, creamy extra sharp white cheddar cheese sauce, and Cheez-It White Cheddar cracker crumb topping. Hot Honey & Cheez-It Pepperoni Pizza (“Kordeezy Cheezy Pizza”) – Charred pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and a White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker garnish.

– Charred pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and a White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker garnish. Loaded Chili Cheez-It Crunch Dog – A foot-long all-beef frank topped with chunky chili, jalapeño cheese sauce, white onions, and hand-crushed Cheez-It Original crackers.

– A foot-long all-beef frank topped with chunky chili, jalapeño cheese sauce, white onions, and hand-crushed Cheez-It Original crackers. Cheez-It Pimento Cheez & Bacon Burger – A char-grilled double patty, Cheez-It pimento cheese, Crunchy Original Cheddar Cheez-It Topping, and smoked applewood bacon.

– A char-grilled double patty, Cheez-It pimento cheese, Crunchy Original Cheddar Cheez-It Topping, and smoked applewood bacon. Walking Cheez-It Nachos – A bed of Extra Crunchy Snap’d Cheez-It crackers, nacho cheese sauce, chuck wagon chili dip, green onions.

– A bed of Extra Crunchy Snap’d Cheez-It crackers, nacho cheese sauce, chuck wagon chili dip, green onions. Mac and Cheez-It Nachos – Macaroni in a creamy extra sharp cheddar sauce with Extra Big Cheez-It crackers, queso, bacon, and green onions.

– Macaroni in a creamy extra sharp cheddar sauce with Extra Big Cheez-It crackers, queso, bacon, and green onions. Game Time Snack Mix – Sweet and salty snack mix featuring Cheez-It Original, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers, and Fudge Brownie Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers.

Lindt Lindor layover brings holiday travelers a sweet treat

As U.S. airports experience a record-breaking holiday travel season, with three million people flying the Sunday after Thanksgiving alone, it’s easy for even the most laid-back travelers to feel like the Grinch.

This season, Lindt is bringing the holiday cheer back to travel with the Lindor Layover, an immersive experience in Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA), Concourse C, through December 20. From 11 am – 7 pm, travelers will be able to walk through the Layover: a larger-than-life, glittering gift box where they can sample premium Lindt Lindor chocolate, win delicious prizes, take holiday photos to capture the moment, and walk away with gifts for their loved ones as they head to their destinations.

“Traveling for the holidays can feel like something you just have to get through to reach your destination, family and loved ones. With the Lindor Layover, we’re giving travelers the opportunity to experience the magic of melting into a holiday moment while sampling premium Lindt Lindor truffles. We may not be able to do anything about delayed flights or unwanted stress—but we can offer travelers a moment of bliss with Lindor this holiday season!” says Melissa Mendoza, vice president, marketing, at Lindt.