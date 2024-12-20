In 2025, Strictly From Scratch, the Phoenix-based commercial bakery that develops a range of sweet and savory breads and pastries for large-scale wholesale distribution, is set to celebrate its 30-year milestone.

Since the company launched in 1995, what began as a distribution company quickly developed into a bakery. Today, Strictly From Scratch occupies 95,000 sq ft and has 180 employees.

“We are the ‘go-to guys’ because we make great products. We strive for excellence and solid consistency in everything we do and we listen to our customers’ needs when it comes to products and budget,” says Strictly From Scratch Founder and Owner Rudy DePaola. “Our motto is simple: Do what you do and do it well. We all make mistakes, but it’s how you react to those mistakes that matter.”

Strictly From Scratch now has upwards of 800 clients and is reportedly the largest niche commercial bakery in Phoenix, one of the top 20 nationally, and among the top three bakeries that supplies products to the airline industry.

From fresh local products to national distribution of frozen products in the likes of Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Albertson’s, Safeway, and others, Strictly From Scratch cranks out between five and eight semi-truckloads full of bakery products every week, including a selection of breakfast products, bakery items, desserts and breads. In addition, the company holds Kosher certifications by the Orthodox Union, is a certified member of the American Institute of Baking, and reportedly maintains top auditing marks within the BRC.

“We do not say ‘no’ to new product research and development. That is huge for us; we test new products every single day,” says DePaola. “We will do whatever we can, within reason.”

That philosophy also kept Strictly From Scratch going strong through the pandemic. Last year, the company surpassed its 2019 sales numbers, exemplifying strength in their post-COVID recovery, it says.

Even after three decades of quiet and continued success, DePaola is not sitting back on his laurels. Strictly From Scratch is launching an all-new line of dedicated Hispanic products that will soon be available in stores such as Food City, Bashas, and more.

