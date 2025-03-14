Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsCookiesMuffinsSweet GoodsCakes

Strictly From Scratch debuts snack platters

The new treats can be found at Walmart stores nationwide.

By SF&WB Staff
Piggy cookies. Courtesy of Timothy Fox Photography

March 14, 2025

Strictly From Scratch, the Phoenix-based commercial bakery that develops a vast range of sweet and savory breads and pastries for large-scale wholesale distribution, is pleased to announce several new items that will soon be available at select Walmart locations around the country.   

“We are grateful for our existing partnership with Walmart and look forward to expanding our offerings to their shoppers,” said Strictly From Scratch Founder and Owner Rudy DePaola. “Whether private labeled or branded under our own name, we strive to produce high-quality, fresh and delicious items that are affordable and easily accessible.”    

The new Walmart items include:    

  • The Hispanic Platter, available at select Hispanic Walmart locations around the country, features Mantecadas, Concha Topped Mantecadas, Piggy Cookies, Mexican Wedding Cookies, Cuernitos, and Tri-Color Polvorone, all branded under the Strictly From Scratch label    
  • The Breakfast Platter, also branded under the Strictly From Scratch label, with Apple Danish, Raspberry Danish, Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls, Raspberry Cinnamon Rolls, Chocolate Chip Muffins, Almond Bear Claw, Raspberry Bear Claw, Apple Cinnamon Tea Loaf, and Lemon Tea Loaf    

These platters will be available within the next 30 days. This fall, Walmart is also set to carry the following items from Strictly From Scratch: 

  • Apple Danish (two-pack)
  • Almond Danish (two-pack)
  • Cheese Danish (two-pack)
  • Raspberry Danish (two-pack)
  • Mixed Color Concha Mantecadas (six-pack)
  • Chocolate Palmiers (six-pack)
  • Palmiers (six-pack)
  • Tri-color Polvorone (two-pack)
  • Cheese Coffee Cake
  • Strawberry Cheese Coffee Cake    

Shoppers can also find Strictly From Scratch’s Honey Siracha Knot Rolls and Basil Pesto Knot Rolls in the freezer section, while the brand’s margarine croissant will be co-packed as a premade sandwich. In addition to the Walmart expansion of products, Strictly From Scratch is rolling out new items on a quarterly basis for United Airlines. New products include:    

  • Apricot Cinnamon Roll
  • Chocolate Cinnamon Roll
  • Raspberry Cinnamon Roll
  • Cinnamon Roll     

Strictly From Scratch and its nearly 200 employees occupies a 95,000-square-foot wholesale bakery in Phoenix. From fresh local products to national distribution of frozen products in the likes of Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Albertson’s, Safeway and others, Strictly From Scratch cranks out between five and eight semi-truckloads full of bakery products every week, including a wide selection of breakfast products, bakery items, desserts, and breads.    

KEYWORDS: cinnamon rolls coffee cake Strictly From Scratch Walmart

