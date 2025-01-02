Pinkbox Doughnuts has introduced its doughnut of the month for January 2025. The She’s Hot, Honey! item is a maple-frosted doughnut topped with bacon, hot honey whip, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey. The bakery treat will be available at all locations until the end of January.

Additionally, Pinkbox Doughnuts has introduced the Campfire Marshmallow Latte as its drink of the month. Served hot or cold, this seasonal latte reportedly is intended to offer patrons an indulgent treat, combining espresso, milk, toasted marshmallow syrup, and dark chocolate syrup. The drink is topped with white cream and a dark chocolate drizzle.

