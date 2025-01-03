Frozen sandwiches can provide hungry consumers with a quick, convenient meal. However, producers are tasked with crafting products that taste great and reheat well. Anyone who’s ever popped a breakfast sandwich or a heat-and-eat Philly in the microwave only to bite into bread that has ended up soggy, hard around the edges, or otherwise less than perfect knows making such items is not easy.

Raybern’s, a maker of frozen sandwiches geared toward meal occasions throughout the day, has more than 30 decades of experience making such frozen sandwiches. Its wares can be procured at Walmart, Albertsons, and other stores nationwide. To learn more about the company’s history, innovations, and philosophy about product quality, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Lexi Levang, senior marketing manager for Raybern’s.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell me about Raybern’s product offerings?

Lexi Levang: Raybern’s offers five core sandwiches that showcase our commitment to flavor and quality: the classic Philly Cheesesteak, loaded with tender steak and melty cheese; the savory Roast Beef Cheddar Melt; the hearty Chicken Bacon Ranch; the tangy Barbecue Pulled Pork; and the timeless Ham and Swiss. Each sandwich is crafted with premium ingredients, including our signature 'Bakery-Soft' bread, designed to deliver a fresh, deli-inspired experience straight from the microwave.

JS: What’s your newest product?

LL: We’re thrilled to announce the launch of one of our most exciting items in January 2025: the Egg White & Chicken Breakfast Sandwich. This new offering is high in protein, containing 20 g per serving, and only 250 calories. It’s a quick, convenient, and ready-to-eat option, perfect for busy mornings.

JS: Please talk about how Raybern’s got started, and how it grew from Ray and Bernie’s two-man operation to the broad-reaching company it is now (and any milestones along the way).

LL: Raybern’s began over 30 years ago when founders Ray and Bernie set out to share their love of New York-style deli sandwiches with the world. Bernie dedicated years to perfecting the recipes, meticulously taste-testing sauces, meats, and bread with family and friends until achieving the perfect combination of flavors.

A significant milestone in our journey was the creation of our signature bread recipe—a hallmark of Raybern’s sandwiches—delivering that "Bakery-Soft" texture straight from the microwave. Recipes like our iconic Philly Cheesesteak and Pastrami quickly became customer favorites and remain beloved today.

From a humble two-man operation, Raybern’s has grown to produce millions of sandwiches annually, proudly including America’s best-selling Philly Cheesesteak. While we’ve expanded over the decades, our commitment to crafting authentic, high-quality deli sandwiches remains at the heart of everything we do.

JS: Can you talk about what you think are some of the reasons why the company has been able to grow?

LL: Our secret sauce to growth can largely be attributed to the quality of our products. Our bread recipe, specially designed to deliver a 'fresh-out-of-the-oven' experience straight from the microwave, played a huge role. This commitment to taste and quality has resonated with customers and set us apart as a go-to brand for delicious, convenient sandwiches.

JS: What sets you apart from other companies in the frozen snacks/sandwiches space?

LL: What differentiates us is our bread recipe. It’s crafted to heat perfectly in the microwave, providing that bakery-fresh taste and texture. Coupled with our focus on exceptional flavors and quality ingredients, it’s a combination that other brands simply can’t match.

JS: Can you reveal anything about how you manage to get the bread to stay fresh and end up soft after heating in the microwave?

LL: We’re so glad you enjoy the bread—it’s something we’re incredibly proud of! While we can’t share our secret, years of innovation and care go into creating that bakery-soft, fresh taste.

JS: What are your key markets now—and do you have any plans to expand or enter new paths?

LL: Our sandwiches are available in most grocery stores and club retailers, and we’re always exploring opportunities to bring them to even more customers. For now, our primary focus remains on continuing to grow and strengthen our presence in these key channels.

JS: Anything else you can tell about your plans for the future would be greatly appreciated.

LL: As we continue to grow the Raybern’s brand, we’re excited about the journey ahead and all the possibilities the future holds. Stay connected with us and follow Raybern’s on Facebook @Rayberns, Instagram @RaybernsSandwiches, TikTok @raybernssandwiches, and Twitter @RaybernsTweets. For updates and announcements and be sure to visit our website at rayberns.com for more information!

