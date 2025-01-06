Your Pie Pizza, a fast-casual pizza franchise, has announced its latest Craft Series lineup, designed to celebrate comfort food and gathering during the cold weather months. Inspired by classic appetizers and seasonal flavors, the new Craft Series launches just in time for playoff season and Super Bowl celebrations.

“We’re excited to lean into appetizer-inspired flavors that bring people together during the heart of winter,” says Lisa Dimson, CMO, Your Pie Pizza. “From the Jalapeño Popper Pizza to the Artichoke and Spinach Pizza, these creations are crafted to elevate any dining occasion, whether you’re hosting a game-day party or enjoying a cozy dinner at home.”

The Craft Series includes:

Jalapeño Popper Pizza: Featuring a creamy Cream Cheese Ranch base, this pizza is topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar, crispy bacon, and fresh jalapeños.

Artichoke Spinach Pizza: A fresh twist on the classic spinach and artichoke dip, this pizza pairs a creamy base with a medley of artichokes, spinach, and a blend of cheeses.

Buffalo Jalapeño Bacon Wings: These wings are tossed in a spicy bacon wing sauce that complements the pizzas while offering a kick of heat.

The new Craft Series will be available for a limited time at participating Your Pie locations starting today.

Related: Your Pie introduces new 'Healthy Choices' menu options