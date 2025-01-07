Lay's is combining the best of its flavors into one chip with its new Lay's All-Dressed, the brand says. In just one bite, snackers can reportedly enjoy all the best Lay’s flavors at once: savory like Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion, tangy like Lay’s Salt & Vinegar, and sweet like Lay’s Barbeque.

If Lay’s All Dressed sound familiar, it's because it’s one of the most beloved flavors in Canada and the most requested Lay’s flavor in the U.S., Lay's says. After years of fan requests, Lay’s is bringing it stateside for the first time ever.

To welcome the All Dressed flavor to the ranks of more than 200 flavors in the Lay’s portfolio, Lay’s All Dressed will make its debut on the nation’s biggest stage: Super Bowl LIX, with Lays' first in-game commercial since 2022.

Lay’s All Dressed will be available in retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com beginning January 12 in all sizes including 2.5-oz for $2.69 SRP and 7.75-oz for $4.99.

While this isn’t the first time fans have experienced the All Dressed flavor, it is the first time it will be available in the Lay’s classic potato chip. Ruffles All Dressed graced the snack aisle for a limited time in 2021 and 2024 and in 2023, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed was available as part of the brand’s Flavor Swap Program.

