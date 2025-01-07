Bojangles, the Carolina-born fast-food chain, today announced limited-time products hitting menus this month, including a new iteration of its biscuit-inspired cobbler: Bo-Berry Cobbler.

Customers can be the first to try Bojangles’ new Bo-Berry Cobbler, built on its signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, topped with a warm Bo-Berry topping, and drizzled with sweet icing.

“The only way to make a cobbler taste even better is to swap in Bojangles’ made-from-scratch biscuits and iconic Bo-Berries,” says Marshall Scarborough, VP of menu and culinary innovation, Bojangles. “The Bo-Berry Cobbler takes everything our fans love about the Bo-Berry Biscuit—flaky, buttery biscuit, sweet berries, and icing—and elevates it into a tasty treat. It hits the spot any time of day when you’re craving something sweet. We can’t wait for everyone to try it!”

The cobbler is the latest innovation in Bojangles’ exploration of its Bo-Berry platform. In addition to the Bo-Berry Biscuit, last year the brand released a Bo-Berry Cookie and a Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit.

The announcement comes after Bojangles’ first foray into cobbler—The Peach Cobbler—saw significant love from its customers, the brand says. In addition, the company plans to announce seasonal flavors throughout the year. The Bo-Berry Cobbler will be available at participating locations for just $1.99 while supplies last.

The Bo-Berry Cobbler is available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, or guests can order through the Bojangles app, Bojangles.com, and food delivery services.

