Bojangles unveils LTO Strawberry Cobbler

Bojangles is bringing a berry burst of flavor this season with the debut of its all-new Strawberry Cobbler, a limited-time treat.

The Strawberry Cobbler features Bojangles’ signature scratch-made buttermilk biscuit, layered with warm strawberry topping and drizzled with sweet icing. It’s the latest addition to Bojangles’ year-long cobbler lineup, proving that 2025 is the year of seasonal cobblers, the brand says.

“Our new Strawberry Cobbler takes everything our fans love about Bojangles biscuits and tops it off with a fun, strawberry twist,” says Marshall Scarborough, VP of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles. “With its warm, buttery layers and sweet strawberry topping, this cobbler is the ultimate comfort food – perfect for breakfast, dessert, or any time in between.”

Strawberry Cobbler is available now for a limited time only at participating Bojangles locations. Guests can also skip the line by ordering through the Bojangles app, bojangles.com, or food delivery services.

