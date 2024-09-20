This Halloween season, General Mills has unveiled its lineup of spooky-themed snacks for the holiday.

The lineup includes:

Gushers Wednesday Fruit Flavored Snacks now come in a seasonally spooky Blueberry Grape Despair flavor. The liquid center of the dark purple Gushers are Wednesday-themed for the Netflix show of the same name. Available at Target, Walmart, and grocery stores nationwide through October, with an SRP of $10.29.

Fruit Roll Ups Halloween: Fruit Roll Ups Halloween features spooky tongue tattoos so consumers can pick a flavor, or a design, and press the tattoo onto their tongues for a ghoulish treat. Available at Target, Walmart, and grocery stores nationwide through October with an SRP of $6.99.

Tropical Spooky Fruit Gushers Mini Pouches: General Mills' new Halloween-inspired Gushers flavor, Tropical Spooky Fruit, now in 26 mini pouches. Available at Walmart and grocery stores nationwide through October, with an SRP of $6.99.

Returning: Lucky Charms Chocolate Halloween Cereal: The Halloween-themed, limited-edition cereal combines Chocolate Lucky Charms with a new blend of Lucky's classic magical marshmallows and spooky-themed marshmallows, including a bat, ghost, blob, and lightning bolt. Available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only, with an SRP of $3.50 (mid size) or $5.00 (family size).

Returning: Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal: Reese's Puffs cereal is bringing back the fan-favorite limited-edition offering just in time for Halloween, featuring the combo of peanut butter- and chocolate-flavored cereal pieces shaped like bats. Available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only, with an SRP of $3.50 (mid-size).

Returning: Chex Mix Peanut Butter & Chocolate Muddy Buddies: Chex is back with Halloween-themed Chex Mix Muddy Buddies, including a combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a powdery white finish. Available at Walmart and grocery stores nationwide through October, with an MSRP of $6.99.

Returning – Monster Mash Fruit-Flavored Snacks: Carmella Creeper, Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy fruit-flavored snacks, available at Target and grocery stores nationwide for a limited time only. MSRP: $6.99 for 28-count.

Returning – Annie's Organic Bunnies & Bats Berry Patch Flavor Fruit Snacks: Fruity flavors in bunny and bat shapes to celebrate the Halloween season. Available at Kroger, Albertson's, Amazon, Hannaford, Sprouts, and WFM, with an SRP of $11.49 for a 22-pouch box.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery "Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies" list.