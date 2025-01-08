To start the new year, Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC, announced that two experienced leaders in the bakery industry have joined the premium pie company: Kevin Ray as EVP and Micki Hardy as VP of sales and marketing.

Kevin Ray joined Tippin’s Pies in mid-2024 with more than 30 years of food industry experience. Ray previously held executive leadership positions with Gardner Pie Company and Perdue Farms, Inc., overseeing operations and contributing to company growth. As EVP, Ray will lead all aspects of Tippin’s pie business.

“Tippin’s Pies has a 45-year legacy of creating exceptional pies with the finest ingredients, and we have a state-of-the-art production bakery that allows us to increase our capacity,” Ray says. “We look forward to working with our current and new retail partners to introduce our pies to more markets.”

Joining Tippin’s Pies in January 2025, Micki Hardy brings extensive experience working in retail, in-store, and wholesale areas of the bakery business. Hardy most recently managed the Western sales region for The Killer Brownie Co. and also ran her own bakery for 15 years. She will lead Tippin’s sales and marketing efforts, which will include representing the brand at IDDBA in New Orleans in June.

“It’s exciting to join another company with a rich history and a commitment to quality,” Hardy said. “I look forward to connecting with Tippin’s current retail partners and using my industry knowledge and network to build the Tippin’s Pies brand.”

