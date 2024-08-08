SNAC International has announced the full program for its annual Executive Leadership Forum, taking place from October 14–16 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California. This year's Forum is poised to be a landmark event for the snack industry, addressing crucial topics such as the 2024 election, the impact of AI, and how innovative products and brand breakthroughs are set to spur category growth.

The snack industry is at a pivotal moment. AI technology is revolutionizing manufacturing, supply chain management, and consumer engagement. Simultaneously, an ever-complicated environment around sustainability, constantly altering consumer perceptions of health and nutrition, and an uncertain economy are driving the need for inventive solutions throughout the industry. As top executives, it is imperative to stay ahead of these trends to ensure your company’s success and sustainability.

The program includes highly topical panel presentations and forum discussions including:

The Economy Heading Into 2025 : Economist Chris Thornberg gives an overview of the macro-economy and trends driving business and consumer behavior that will shape 2025.

: Economist Chris Thornberg gives an overview of the macro-economy and trends driving business and consumer behavior that will shape 2025. American Politics and the 2024 Election : NPR veteran political reporter and longtime contributor to Fox News, Mara Liasson shares her view of the upcoming historic election, the current political landscape and what is to come.

: NPR veteran political reporter and longtime contributor to Fox News, Mara Liasson shares her view of the upcoming historic election, the current political landscape and what is to come. Future of Snacking: Balancing Intent with Indulgence : Food industry analyst Davey McHenry gives a report on Hartman Group’s findings about the shapeshifting world of snacking and the blurring lines between snacks and meals.

: Food industry analyst Davey McHenry gives a report on Hartman Group’s findings about the shapeshifting world of snacking and the blurring lines between snacks and meals. Workshop: Tapping the Power of Generative AI at Work : Chief AI architect Conor Grennan shares the secrets to greater productivity and better outputs with generative AI.

: Chief AI architect Conor Grennan shares the secrets to greater productivity and better outputs with generative AI. Snack Packaging, Sustainability, and the Road Ahead : AMERIPEN’s Executive Director Dan Felton talks about shifting public policy, retailer mandates, and evolving consumer demands.

: AMERIPEN’s Executive Director Dan Felton talks about shifting public policy, retailer mandates, and evolving consumer demands. PANEL: Nutrition, Science, and the Health of the Consumer : Moderated by Food Directions’ registered dietitian Maggie Gentile, this panel on health and nutrition topics including GLP-1 drugs and their role in the diet will feature Richard Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD, Purdue University and Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, University of Virginia.

: Moderated by Food Directions’ registered dietitian Maggie Gentile, this panel on health and nutrition topics including GLP-1 drugs and their role in the diet will feature Richard Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD, Purdue University and Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, University of Virginia. PANEL: Innovating for Growth: A panel of entrepreneurs and product developers from Biena Snacks, SkinnyDipped, Rind Snacks, and Partake Foods share their views on how to maintain a culture of innovation and a creative outlook even when times are tough.

A panel of entrepreneurs and product developers from Biena Snacks, SkinnyDipped, Rind Snacks, and Partake Foods share their views on how to maintain a culture of innovation and a creative outlook even when times are tough. How Unconventional Insights Drive Innovation: Industry experts from Nonfiction Research share a revealing presentation on the movement toward more realistic consumer insights, with examples from their work with Disney and Frito-Lay, to discuss whether we are using the right methods to understand consumers.

"The Executive Leadership Forum is not just another industry event; it's a pinnacle gathering where leaders will shape the future of our industry," says Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. "The Forum will provide the insights and connections necessary for executives to lead their brands through these transformative times."

To register for the Executive Leadership Forum and to view the full program, visit SNAC International's Executive Leadership Forum website.

