Krispy Kreme, Inc. today announced changes to its Global Leadership Team, aligning talent to maximize profitable expansion in the U.S. and the wider adoption of its capital-light international franchise model.

“These leaders all have extensive company experience, commitment to operational excellence and passion for our iconic fresh doughnuts and beloved brand,” says Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme CEO. “As we grow, these leadership changes will result in both a bigger and better Krispy Kreme.”

The changes include:

Nicola Steele has been named incoming chief operating officer. She will be responsible for global operations excellence including modernizing doughnut production and maximizing hub-and-spoke efficiency. Steele is currently president of Krispy Kreme Australia & New Zealand and has more than 15 years of Krispy Kreme experience.

Dave Skena has been named chief growth officer. He is responsible for omni-channel growth of retail shops, DFD, and digital sales channels worldwide as well as managing global marketing efforts to give consumers even more reasons to enjoy and share fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Raphael Duvivier has been named president of international. He is responsible for both International and Market Development segments through the wider adoption of the capital light franchise model, including in Europe and Latin America.

Alison Holder has been named chief product officer. She is responsible for bringing innovative, fresh doughnuts to Krispy Kreme consumers around the world as well as for global quality and sourcing.

The Global Leadership team, including those above, report to Charlesworth and the changes were effective January 6, other than Steele who will assume the role March 3. The full Global Leadership Team is available for meetings January 13-14 at the 2025 ICR Conference.

