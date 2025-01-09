A new systematic literature review with meta-analyses, conducted by Reimer et al[i], demonstrates that chicory root fiber intake promotes a significant reduction in body weight, body mass index (BMI), fat mass, waist circumference, and, to a certain extent, body fat percentage. Based on this review, there is now even stronger evidence to show that supplementation with chicory root fiber can lead to clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and other weight management parameters.

Obesity is a major risk factor for diet-related non-communicable diseases. With one in eight people in the world living with obesity and 2.5 billion adults overweight,[ii] weight management has become a global health priority. With this in mind, these findings are of key importance, as they demonstrate that chicory root fiber inulin and oligofructose are effective and should be incorporated into products that aim to deliver science-based, positive results.

Included in the systematic review with meta-analyses, considered the strongest methodology in the hierarchy of scientific evidence, were 32 randomized controlled trials and almost 1200 participants. The studies were selected based on an extensive literature search and review process that followed the guidelines of the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews and Interventions[iii] and the PRISMA standards of quality for reporting systematic reviews and meta-analyses.[iv] The inclusion criteria for the studies were based on the consumption of chicory root fiber in randomized controlled trials that were designed to gauge its effect on body weight, BMI, total body fat, body fat percentage, or waist circumference in adults of all health conditions.

Body weight was the primary outcome parameter for the systematic review with meta-analyses. This was determined in 29 of the trials that involved 1184 adults, and these demonstrated that supplementation with chicory root fiber resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 2% reduction in body weight compared with the placebo. A priori[v] subgroup analysis based on chicory root fiber dose also highlighted a significant reduction in body weight at a dose of ≤10g/d[vi]. In addition, the review revealed that the effectiveness of chicory root fiber on weight loss was not reduced over time, but became even more pronounced. The researchers further reported that weight loss was achieved independent of the health status of the individual.

Alongside reduced weight, chicory root fiber was shown to support reductions in BMI, fat mass, and waist circumference parameters. Also, when the supplementation lasted for at least 8 weeks[vii], a reduction in body fat percentage was noted.

Commenting on the findings, Prof. Dr. Raylene Reimer, University of Calgary, Canada says: “Prebiotics have been investigated for their ability to modulate the gut microbiota and affect various aspects of metabolic health. This systematic review and meta-analyses show that inulin-type fructans, specifically those derived from chicory root, beneficially impact multiple facets of body weight management. Given the positive outcomes seen across a wide range of participants, chicory root prebiotic fiber could be an important tool to help promote improved weight management.”

Beneo's prebiotic fibers, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, are inulin-type fructans. They are natural, non-GMO, clean-label prebiotic fibers that are derived from chicory root via a gentle hot water extraction method. They can be used in a wide range of food and beverage applications including baby food, according to national legislations. As proven prebiotics, chicory root fibers (inulin, oligofructose) support a healthy gut microbiota and selectively promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, such as Bifidobacteria, in the gut. Being prebiotics, they also trigger a cascade of metabolic effects, resulting in the promotion of satiety, thereby helping people to naturally reduce their food intake.

