Sweetmore Bakeries has completed its acquisition of Azteca Bakeries, a wholesale manufacturer of Mexican pastries and baked goods. According to the Sweetmore team, the acquisition of Azteca will add to the set of premium products offered by Sweetmore Bakeries across retail and foodservice channels.

Azteca is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, where it was founded in 1954. Azteca’s stated mission is to deliver authentic, delicious, and consistent products, choosing ingredients based on simplicity, purity, and quality. Its product offering of pan dulce includes pastries, cookies, breads, and muffins. The fifth in the family of Sweetmore Bakeries, Azteca joins Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, Meurer Brothers, and Sweet Eddie’s.

Sweetmore Bakeries CEO David Veenstra comments, “Azteca’s high level of quality and service are a great match for our business, and we are thrilled to add them to our team. Azteca’s differentiated assortment complements our portfolio with high-growth categories that are highly sought by our customers.”

Azteca Bakeries founder Felix Lopez adds, “The Sweetmore organization focuses on very high quality and customer satisfaction, which supports the vision the Lopez family and the Azteca team have created.”

