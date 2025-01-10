Kayco, the world’s largest supplier and distributor of kosher and specialty foods, has announced its acquisition of Paramount Foods LLC, a family-owned business with a long-standing legacy of delivering products in the Northeast. This strategic acquisition underscores Kayco’s commitment to expanding its portfolio, optimizing distribution in the Northeast, and delivering value to its retail partners.

As a ninth-generation family business, Kayco's brands include Manischewitz, Kedem, Gefen, Heaven & Earth, and Tuscanini, among many others. By integrating Paramount Foods into its operations, Kayco strengthens its market presence and enhances its ability to meet the diverse needs of customers and retailers alike.

“This acquisition reflects our vision to expand our assortment and further enhance our distribution network in the critical Northeast corridor,” says Harold Weiss, chief sales officer of Kayco. “By bringing Paramount Foods into the Kayco family, we’re not only broadening our brand offerings but also improving service levels and cost efficiencies for our retail partners. The Paramount portfolio will augment our current assortment on a global scale. This is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Mordy Herzog, CEO of Kayco, adds, “We realize that there is a great opportunity for local distributors to shine. Paramount has always prioritized the personal relationship side of the business, both with their vendors and their customers. The distribution business has shifted from brand building and partnering to logistical necessities. With this acquisition, Kayco is determined to bring the human element back into the mix.”

David Carn, current owner of Paramount Foods LLC, shares his optimism about the future: “Paramount Foods has always been committed to delivering excellence, and I couldn’t envision a better partner than Kayco to take our legacy to the next level. Their scale, expertise, and commitment to innovation will ensure that we can collectively achieve more—both for our customers and for the families who depend on us.”

Paramount Foods LLC was founded in September 2006 with the goal of providing bulk nuts, dried fruits, and grains to supermarkets in Northern New Jersey. Today, Paramount offers a wide array of natural and organic healthy snacks. For more information, visit paramountsnacks.com.

