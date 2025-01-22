C.C. Pazzini, the inventor behind Cicis Pizza’s endless buffet, is introducing a limited-time Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza to continue the brand’s 40th birthday celebration.

Available through March 16, the pizza brings together three Italian comfort foods—spaghetti, meatballs, and pizza. Featuring spaghetti noodles, savory meatballs, rich marinara sauce, and melted cheese on Cicis' signature crust, the Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza offers a pasta-packed flavor experience crafted exclusively in-house.

“Spaghetti and pizza have always been at the heart of celebrations and cherished memories, making this the perfect way to honor Cicis’ 40 years of bringing people together,” says Jeff Hetsel, president of Cicis Pizza. “Our new Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza celebrates our legacy of comfort, value, and innovation while delivering a nostalgic dining experience that’s uniquely Cicis. As the weather gets colder, we’re warming things up with a recipe you can’t find anywhere else that’s equal parts fun, familiar, and delicious.”

Guests can enjoy the Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza on Cicis buffets nationwide or order it to-go at the following price points: Medium ($8.99), Large ($10.99), and Giant ($13.99). The launch is the first of many special moments planned as part of Cicis’ 40th birthday, which will include more new menu items, special promotions, and brand activations that tap into the nostalgia of the 1980s, the decade where it all began.

