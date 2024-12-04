When planning for their holiday gatherings, consumers often invite baked goods to the party. According to Bill Heiler, in-store bakeries, retailers, and other operations can harness a number of product and marketing strategies to increase the chances that their products are the ones that merrymakers bring to the celebrations. To learn more, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with Heiler, senior manager for customer marketing with Rich Products.

Jenni Spinner: Could you talk about some of the seasonal products bakery producers typically consider?

Bill Heiler: Seasonal bakery products are proving to be strong sellers, with grab-and-go options gaining significant popularity. Notably, cookies have become the fastest-growing category in the bakery segment, according to Nielsen. In response, many bakeries are broadening their seasonal selections to feature convenient, themed treats such as cookies, mousse cups, cake slices, and more.

JS: In addition to the types of products, what are some of the flavors associated with different holidays and seasons throughout the year?

BH: As winter approaches, red velvet has overtaken chocolate as the top-ranking dessert flavor for the season, a shift from past preferences. In spring and summer, fruit-based flavors dominate, with lemon making a notable comeback after a period of decline. Lemon meringue, in particular, has surged in popularity, reflecting the renewed demand for citrus-inspired treats.

JS: In addition to these traditional flavors, consumers at these holidays and throughout the year are looking for new flavor adventures. Could you please talk about that?

BH: Consumers are increasingly seeking globally inspired flavors year-round, with Hispanic flavors emerging as a key driver of innovation in Fresh Bakery. Nielsen reports that items such as Tres Leches desserts, churros, and bolillo and telera rolls generate over $177 million annually in revenue from American in-store bakeries. Tres Leches desserts alone have seen a remarkable 13% sales increase compared to the previous year.

This trend reflects a broader shift toward globally influenced foods, characterized by bold tastes, flavor fusions, and the growing popularity of sweet-and-spicy ("swicy") combinations. Once a new food trend gains traction, social media platforms like TikTok amplify its reach, significantly influencing Gen Z's purchasing decisions.

JS: You mention changing flavor preferences and profiles can help bakeries keep things fresh (no pun intended) by mixing things up with a traditional flavor, like lemon. Can you talk about that?

BH: Bakeries are capitalizing on flavors with proven seasonal appeal by developing new iterations to offer consumers greater variety. Take lemon, for example: bakeries might expand their offerings to include options like lemon meringue, limoncello, and blueberry lemon. Introducing fresh combinations around familiar, popular flavors helps reinvigorate their appeal and keeps the product lineup exciting for customers.

JS: What are some ways bakery companies can use product strategy, marketing tools and tricks, and other innovative ideas to enhance their seasonal offerings?

BH: Bakeries can effectively market their seasonal offerings through a couple of creative strategies:

Maximizing flavor appeal: Once you’ve identified a popular seasonal flavor, develop desserts that cater to a variety of consumer preferences within that flavor profile. For example, with peppermint being a top-performing flavor during the holiday season, there’s an opportunity to introduce cupcakes, cookies, cakes, and even mousse cups that highlight the peppermint flavor expand your product lineup.

Creating eye-catching displays: Immersive, Instagram-worthy store displays can elevate your seasonal flavors. For example, during the holiday season, consider creating an entire display of pumpkin items that might include parfaits, cupcakes, cakes and even pumpkin spice cookies and donuts.

JS: What other ways can bakeries harness the power of seasonal products to keep those hungry customers coming back?

BH: Leveraging limited-time offers (LTOs) and unique flavor options are excellent strategies to keep customers engaged and coming back for more. For those new to LTOs, seasonal events and pop culture moments provide perfect opportunities for creativity. Whether it’s National Cookie Day in December or the big game in February, consider introducing themed sales, eye-catching dessert designs, or innovative product launches that align with these popular occasions.

JS: Can you share any products or other solutions Rich’s offers to help put some oomph into an operation via seasonal baked goods?

BH: Rich’s Academy offers free online training and resources to help food service professionals build their skills and learn how to properly handle Rich’s products while providing menu inspiration and trends insights. This includes free tools like our National Holiday Inspiration Calendar, featuring key dates and recommended activations to help bakeries capitalize on seasonal opportunities.

Additionally, we provide an extensive, innovative dessert portfolio for in-store bakeries nationwide, including donuts, bread, cakes, and more. Our team collaborates with customers to maximize in-store sales, offering tailored strategies and insights into the latest industry trends.

JS: Do you have a particular favorite holiday baked good? Feel free to share something in Rich’s lineup, a longtime family favorite, or whatever you like.

BH: I’m a huge fan of holiday cookies! My mom used to make incredible fruit-filled shortbread cookies and beautifully decorated sugar cut-outs. Watching her bake and decorate is one of my favorite memories—it sparked my love for the bakery not only because it’s creative but also captures the magic and joy of the holiday season.

JS: Did you have anything to add?

BH: Overall, 2025 is poised to be a vibrant year for flavor exploration and indulgent experiences. We also expect to see a resurgence of sourdough that will extend beyond bread into other applications and innovations. As an example, this year, we launched Rich’s Pinsa, a Roman-style pizza crust with a unique dough fermentation process.

