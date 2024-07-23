Consumer snacking behavior has always been constantly shifting, making the job of keeping on top of their preferences tough (but also fascinating) for snack producers. One interesting area of the snack industry has been convenience and on-the-go snack products. To learn more, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery checked in with Dan DeMeyer, senior director, commercial strategy, small format, Kellanova Away From Home.

Jenni Spinner: The past five years have been interesting for the snack field—could you please talk about some of the factors impacting consumer behavior and preferences and how they look at their snack buys?

Dan DeMeyer: The pandemic drastically altered consumer lifestyles. COVID-19 led to increased snacking at home, with more people working remotely. Snacking became a way to break up the day and provide comfort during uncertain times. Snacking trends continue to be strong as 46% of consumers snack 3+ times per day as mobility influences where consumers purchase and consume. Even though the pandemic has passed, the trend of seeking snacks to bring joy to one's day remains.

Secondly, inflation has had an impact on consumer buying patterns. Consumers are visiting convenience stores less often, about five fewer visits per capita since 2021. Consumers are looking for cheaper day-parts as the morning meal and PM snack are on average $3 to $5 less than lunch or dinner. Smaller sizes and portions are on the rise and more adults are ordering kids meals.

Lastly, the need for convenience and on-the-go options has resurged as life returns to normal post-pandemic. There is a renewed demand for portable snacks that fit into busy lifestyles, catering to consumers who are once again on the move. In fact, 50% of consumers state, “I often eat snacks instead of a meal because I am on the go” (+6.3 pts vs. 2019).

JS: Specifically, convenience snacks have seen some notable shifts, in terms of the types of products shoppers are picking up, ingredients they’re looking for (or avoiding), package size, etc. Please share your perspective on these changes, and how producers in general have responded.

DDM: The convenience snack sector has seen notable shifts in several areas. One of the most significant changes is in product types, with an increased preference for snacks that offer bold and exciting flavors, particularly spicy and savory options. Products like our Pringles Scorchin’ and Club Crisps exemplify this trend.

Another shift is in ingredients. Consumers are becoming more discerning, favoring snacks with natural, non-GMO, and clean-label ingredients. RXBAR, with its simple ingredient list, meets this demand well.

Additionally, package size has become an important factor. Single-serve and resealable packaging options have gained popularity, catering to on-the-go consumption and portion control needs.

It’s crucial for snack producers to keep up with these changes by innovating in product offerings, improving ingredient transparency, and introducing new packaging formats.

JS: Then, could you please share some of the ways in which Kellanova specifically has innovated to address what people are looking for in C-store purchases? Feel free to talk about the snack categories and subcategories the company has prioritized, new products and package formats aimed at that area, and whatever else you feel appropriate.

DDM: Kellanova has prioritized core snack categories in the C-Store space, focusing on products such as salty snacks (Pringles) and portable wholesome snacks (Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR). This strategic focus ensures our entire portfolio consistently meets the primary snacking needs of consumers.

Secondly, Kellanova has introduced new products and formats to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences. In December 2024, Kellanova launched nine new items in the C-store space. This surge in innovation includes new flavors and textures designed to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Lastly, Kellanova has optimized its packaging to enhance convenience. We are constantly developing more convenient packaging options such as resealable packs and single-serve portions, making it easier for consumers to enjoy their snacks on the go.

December 2023 c-store innovation includes:

Pringles Scorchin’ Buffalo delivers scorching heat from edge to edge with bold buffalo flavor in every stackable potato crisp. At 7,000 Scoville Heat Units, it’s Pringles’ hottest flavor yet.

Pringles Harvest Blends gives Pringles’ signature light, crispy crunch a multigrain makeover for a delicious snack. Available in Farmhouse Cheddar and Homestyle Ranch.

Pop-Tarts Bites Cinnamon Roll combines Gen-Z’s favorite sweet snack with the most loved breakfast pastry flavor by Pop-Tarts fans in an easy-to-eat, bite-sized format. Available in 3.5 oz resealable packs.

Pop-Tarts Apple Jacks packs a punch by combining two consumer-favorite snacks and offers a perfectly balanced warm cinnamon aroma and sweet apple flavor of the classic cereal.

RXBAR A.M. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter boasts a soft and crispy texture, balanced with rich dark chocolate and salty-sweet peanut butter for maximum enjoyment, all packed with 10 g of protein.

Club Crisps: The light, flaky, buttery texture you love about Club Crackers, now in a flavored, thinner crisp! Simple snacking with no artificial flavors or colors. Available in portable 2 oz packs in Sea Salt and Ranch flavor.

The Original Homestyle Bar from Rice Krispies Treats mimics the homestyle taste experience and the 33 g Bar is now 50% larger than the original 22 g bar, with gooier marshmallows and a thicker cut, making it a hit with families and single adults alike.

JS: How do you see C-store consumer behavior shaping up in the coming months?

DDM: There will be a continued demand for convenience as busy lifestyles drive the need for quick, easy, and portable snack options. Consumers will increasingly seek out snacks that they can grab on the go without sacrificing quality or taste.

Health-conscious choices will also remain a significant factor. The trend towards healthier snacking is set to continue, with more consumers looking for snacks that offer functional benefits such as high protein, low sugar, and clean ingredients. This shift is driven by a growing awareness of health and wellness and the desire to maintain a balanced diet even when snacking.

Flavor exploration will be a major driver of consumer behavior. Consumers are expected to look for snacks that provide unique and bold flavors, adding excitement to their snacking experience. This includes a preference for spicy and savory options, as well as innovative flavor combinations that offer a new twist on familiar favorites.

Consumer savings is at a low point, while debt is at an all-time high. Consumers have less disposable income and are looking for smaller portions and more affordable snacking options. Smaller packs and more immediate consumption options have grown faster than larger sizes in Convenience Stores. Kellanova provides a lot of strong immediate consumption items across our portfolio that will satisfy this consumer need.

Consumers are also looking for value. Kellanova is continuing to partner with Retailers with promotional plans that are differentiated from our competitors. We are enhancing our bundling options that incentivize consumers to make multiple purchases with other top manufacturers and customer-proprietary items. Kellanova is also partnering with customers to understand their strategy to bring in shoppers and develop promotions that meet those goals

JS: What does Kellanova have planned in terms of future innovation in the space?

DDM: Kellanova plans to accelerate its innovation and keep market share in the C-Store space by continuing to expand our core brands. The industry was faced with supply challenges from 2021 to 2023 which caused Kellanova and other manufacturers to prioritize core SKU production over innovation. Retailers applauded Kellanova for prioritizing top-selling core items. The result of that trend is that we now have a lot of great innovation pipeline that has backed up. We have robust innovation plans around our core brands – Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, and Pop-Tarts, that are being brought to market in Convenience Stores. We have groundbreaking innovation that will excite consumers and bring incrementality to the categories and our customers.

We have a robust line-up of c-store innovation that we plan on featuring at this year’s NACS Show, so stay tuned.

