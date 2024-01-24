Kellanova Away From Home has announced new additions to its portfolio of C-Store snacks from its core brands Pringles, Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR, Pop-Tarts, and Club. With a commitment to delivering breakthrough, insight-driven innovation, Kellanova is poised to make a lasting impact on the snacking industry with nine new innovations in its core brand portfolio for 2024. This surge in innovation is a testament to Kellanova's dedication to meeting evolving consumer preferences.

“Kellanova recognizes that shoppers seek new flavors and experiences to infuse excitement into their everyday snacking moments,” said Dan DeMeyer, senior director, commercial strategy, small format Kellanova Away From Home. “We aim to go beyond meeting functional needs. By creating products that resonate emotionally with its audience, Kellanova supports retailers by driving foot traffic and increasing basket sizes.”

The snacks, now available in the C-Store channel, which were first announced at the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta this October, include:

Pringles Scorchin’ Buffalo delivers scorchin’ heat from edge-to-edge with bold buffalo flavor in every stackable potato crisp. At 7,000 Scoville Heat Units, it’s Pringles’ hottest flavor yet. SRP: $4.29

Kellanova’s top 40 items represent over 75% of Kellanova’s total consumption. Kellanova strives to continue helping retailers drive growth, as the company has out-paced category trends over the past 5 years (2019-2023). Kellanova also assists retailers in leveraging the Kellanova brand strength by placing 20,000 permanent secondary displays in high-traffic areas over the past 2 years.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.