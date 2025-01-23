This Valentine’s Day, Nestlé's DiGiorno brand is debuting a heart-shaped pizza topped with artichoke hearts, reportedly an "edible aphrodisiac."

The pizza features a savory blend of mozzarella, spinach, garlic, ricotta cheese, tomato, and artichoke hearts, all smothered in a creamy garlic sauce that tops the DiGiorno thin crust. The limited-edition DiGiorno Heartichoke Pizza (SRP: $2.14, limit one per person) is available for purchase online during select days in early February.

A limited number will be available here at 12 pm ET on February 4, February 6, February 11, and February 13. Shipping is only available within the U.S.

