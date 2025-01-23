To bolster the workforce and insights division that the American Bakers Association (ABA) established last year to deliver on its strategic plan, the organization has introduced an experienced economist to the division. Mary Donovan will serve as an economic consultant for ABA, delivering industry research and data analysis to support baking manufacturing businesses.

“ABA has continued to elevate the portfolio of industry research and data we produce for the membership and Mary’s addition to our insights team will help us take this to new heights,” says Christina Donnelly, ABA’s senior director strategic communications and initiatives. “Empowering baking and supplier members with relevant economic analysis on the issues of importance to their operations is a key focus for ABA this year.”

“The ability to use data to demonstrate the economic impacts of policy proposals is invaluable as we advance industry priorities with policymakers,” says Eric Dell, ABA’s president and CEO. “We are laser focused on amplifying the voice of the commercial baking sector in Washington and Mary’s expertise will further strengthen our advocacy initiatives.”

Donovan is an experienced economist, strategist, and communicator with a proven track record of helping clients achieve their business and policy goals. Before founding Elevated Insights Group, Donovan was a principal and economist at NDP Analytics, where she partnered with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and trade associations to deliver impactful research and insights that drive decisions and influence policy outcomes. Her work spans industries and issues, including finance and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and housing, retail, and technology.

To view the ABA professional team, click here.

Related: ABA taps business author to deliver convention keynote