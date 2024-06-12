In response to the increasingly complex regulatory environment in the commercial baking industry, the American Bakers Association (ABA) has hired Campbell Genn as its new senior director of government relations.

Campbell brings an impressive skillset to ABA from her tenure at The Sugar Association, where she focused on ensuring nutrition and labeling policies were grounded in strong science and advocated for the multi-faceted role sugar plays in nutrient-dense foods and an overall balanced diet. Prior to The Sugar Association, Campell advised on USDA’s nutrient assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), School Meals, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

With expertise in food and agricultural issues, regulatory processes, and executive branch dynamics, Campbell will assist ABA Vice President of Government Relations Rasma Zvaners with tackling key nutrition policy-related initiatives and working closely with both ABA’s food technical and regulatory affairs and commodities and agriculture professionals.

“Campbell’s extensive expertise on the nutrition front combined with four years of experience working in the USDA Secretary's office will provide invaluable insight for our members and further ABA’s priorities,” says Zvaners. “We are excited to bring on a new team member with a knowledge base and understanding that will further our advocacy and efforts to improve food security in all communities.”

