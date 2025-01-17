The American Bakers Association (ABA) announces Erica Dhawan, a globally recognized expert on teamwork and digital transformation, as the opening keynote speaker at the ABA 2025 Convention. Dhawan reportedly will draw from the latest commercial baking trends and reporting to coach industry leaders on building stronger connections with their teams, suppliers, and customers.

Dhawan’s session, “Using Connectional Intelligence to Transform your Business,” will highlight how leaders can tap quality engagement and become super connectors accelerating innovation, breaking down silos and fostering breakthrough top and bottom-line impact.

“ABA is committed to driving growth for the industry and Erica’s expertise on unlocking the power of connecting with customers to stay ahead in a competitive marketplace will help us do just that. Her strategies will help our members build a culture of trust and create authentic engagement in a rapidly shifting environment,” says ABA President and CEO Eric Dell.

Dhawan is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Named as one of the top 50 management thinkers in the world by Thinkers50, she is the author of two bestselling books, Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence and Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance.

Dhawan frequently appears in the Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, and The Wall Street Journal. Dhawan speaks on global stages ranging from the World Economic Forum at Davos, to the US Army, to companies such as Coca-Cola, FedEx, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, and Cisco. She holds degrees from Harvard University, MIT Sloan, and The Wharton School.

The ABA Annual Convention will be held at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, FL from March 23-26, 2025; learn more at americanbakers.org/convention.

